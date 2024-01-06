Scottish Gossip: Rangers, McKenna, Dennis, Celtic, Hearts, Forrest, St Mirren, Dundee, Aberdeen, Livingston, Martindale

Scott McKenna has won 33 Scotland caps

Rangers will not face a battle with Celtic for the signature of Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna, with the Scotland international on Celtic's list of targets. (Record)

Meanwhile, Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis is reportedly keen on joining Rangers and is a more likely option for the Ibrox club than Brighton's Steven Alzate. (Record)

Scotland's referees will hold talks with the Scottish FA after the fallout from the recent Old Firm game. (Sun)

James Dornan MSP has submitted a motion to the Scottish Parliament calling for SFA transparency. (Sun)

Alan Forrest knows he will have to keep producing big moments if he is to get a new contract at Heart of Midlothian. (Record)

Forrest believes he has improved since moving to Hearts in 2022. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Assistant Diarmuid O'Carroll is the "logical" partner in St Mirren's management team, says boss Stephen Robinson. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee aim to progress plans to have a women's team. (Courier - subscription required)

Aberdeen number two Steve Agnew lauds the impact of captain Graeme Shinnie at Pittodrie. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Manager David Martindale has given up social media to focus on Livingston's survival in the Scottish Premiership. (Sun)