Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Lammers, Silva, Ross County, Motherwell, Hibs, Dundee, Hearts, St Johnstone

Rangers are prepared to sell Sam Lammers in a cut-price deal, with the forward currently on loan at Utrecht. (Football Insider)

Manager Philippe Clement defends Rangers forward Fabio Silva following accusations of simulation, saying the criticism is "not justified" and comments: "In other teams I see players also going down a lot." (Sun)

Clement challenges journalists to be a referee for 10 minutes, saying it is "an impossible job". (Scotsman - subscription)

Injuries could mean Oscar Cortes and Ryan Jack have played their last games for Rangers. (Sun)

Rangers are seeking a long-term solution to Jack's injury issues. (Herald - subscription)

Anthony Galinski has joined Rangers as lead international scout after leaving Royal Antwerp. (Sun)

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie insists Sunday's match against Scottish Premiership title chasers Rangers is not a free hit. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes to keep Blackburn loan duo Georgie Gent and Jack Vale at the club. (Record)

Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery "has big plans moving forward" and is "confident in where I can take the club". (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is now Dundee's fourth biggest shareholder. (Courier - subscription)

Hearts could face a six-figure bill if they do not sell out their Scottish Cup semi-final allocation with around 5,000 tickets still available for the match against Rangers later this month. (Record)

Jorge Grant is open to new contract talks at Hearts, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Interim manager Peter Leven challengers Aberdeen forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes to rediscover his best form. (Record)

Liam Gordon and DJ Jaiyesimi should be available for St Johnstone's first game under after the split, with team-mates Sven Sprangler and Drey Wright not far behind in terms of fitness. (Courier - subscription required)