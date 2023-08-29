Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Motherwell

Scottish gossip - Harry Souttar

Rangers are keeping a close eye on the situation with Harry Souttar ahead of the transfer deadline and could make a loan move for the Leicester City and Australia defender. (Daily Record)

Celtic face a race against time to work through a visa, work permit and international clearance paperwork for imminent arrival Luis Palma to face Rangers on Sunday. (Football Scotland)

Rangers are set to let teenage centre-half Leon King leave on loan with several clubs in the EFL keen on taking him before the deadline. (Herald)

Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job as the Edinburgh club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their vacancy. (Sky Sports)

Neil Lennon would be interested in a return to Easter Road to replace Lee Johnson as Hibernian boss. (PLZ)

Former Easter Road player Stuart Lovell reckons Hibernian could make a move for Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown, who started his career with the club. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland)

Nick Montgomery is being considered for the Hibernian job after winning the Australian title with Central Coast Mariners. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean wants to sign Australian midfielder "destroyer" Sven Sprangler, who is a free agent. (Courier)

Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart is being tracked by clubs in Scotland and England. (Press & Journal)

Motherwell will go into the market for another striker - after Conor Wilkinson added to their frontline injury crisis. (Daily Record)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says new call-up Elliot Anderson "could definitely be a big player for Scotland", describing the 20-year-old midfielder as an "extraordinary talent". (Scottish Sun)