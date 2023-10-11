Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ajax, Clement, Muscat, Clarke, Davies, Devlin, Beuker, Stewart

Philippe Clement

Rangers have edged ahead of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab in the race to make Philippe Clement their new manager, will offer the 49-year-old a four-contract, guaranteeing the full cash amount unless there is a mutual termination, and have given the former Monaco head coach until Wednesday to make his final decision. (Al-Riyadiah)

Former Monaco head coach Philippe Clement is on the brink of being offered the Rangers manager's job having edged ahead of Yokohama F Marinos head coach Kevin Muscat during the interview process. (TeamTalk)

Philippe Clement was expected in Glasgow on Tuesday night to discuss terms on becoming Rangers manager on a four-year contract. (PLZ)

Rangers have yet to decide who will be their next manager, despite reports suggesting Philippe Clement has is to be offered the post, and talks remain ongoing with candidates. (Scottish Sun)

Bookmakers have suspended betting on Philippe Clement becoming Rangers manager. (The Scotsman)

Rangers candidate Philippe Clement had his heart set on a move to a European club last month with the 49-year-old fuelled by his Monaco sacking and a desire to open the door for his fellow Belgians, according to Belgian journalist Ludo Vandewalle of the Nieuws-blad media outlet. (Daily Record)

Paul Mitchell, who has been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, could follow Philippe Clement should the Belgian become Rangers manager after he worked with him as Monaco director of football. (Scottish Sun)

Former Nottingham Forest and Derby County manager Billy Davies says he withdrew from the process to be Heart of Midlothian team boss in 2017 as he felt that director of football Craig Levein would have too much of a say and "something didn't feel right". (Big Scottish Football Podcast)

Ajax are poised to make a move to make Marijn Beuker, who signed a 10-year-old contract to be Queen's Park director of football, their new academy director. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian Under-18s coach and former defender Darren McGregor is making "developing mental robustness" among the club's youth players his aim in his new role. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is hopeful that the national team will have Steve Clarke as head coach by the time Euro 2028 comes around despite the contract extension signed by the 60-year-old in March only taking him to 2026. (Football Scotland)

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has explained why he made Nicky Devlin his summer signing priority as he thought the defender would be a perfect fit for the club. (Press and Journal)

Forward Greg Stewart has revealed he took a pay cut to join Dundee from Cowdenbeath in 2014 and regrets leaving Dens Park for Birmingham City. (The Courier)

Upgrades to Hampden before it hosts games at the Euro 2028 finals will not be substantial, according to Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell. (Daily Record)