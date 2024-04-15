Scottish gossip: Philippe Clement, Don Cowie, Dens Park pitch, Liel Abada, Sam Lammers

[BBC]

Don Cowie says Rangers manager Philippe Clement apologised for not shaking his hand immediately following Ross County's shock win. (Scottish Sun)

Clement explained his reasoning behind not shaking hands with Cowie straight after the match by saying he wanted to think of how he would address his players after Rangers' defeat. (Daily Record)

Clement suggested the on-going Dens Park pitch saga and his side's "really, really strange preparation" were possible factors in Rangers' first defeat to Ross County. (The Scotsman)

St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee's game against Rangers if Dens Park fails another pitch inspection. (The Courier)

Liel Abada says his first goal in the MLS was a sweet moment after a "very, very difficult time in Scotland" as the former Celtic winger was named man of the match in Charlotte's 3-2 win against Toronto. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Sam Lammers equalled a 40-year-old club record by finding the back of the net in six Eredivisie games in succession for his loan club Utrecht. (The Herald)

On-loan defender Will Fish says the elation to devastation that Hibernian felt in a matter of seconds at Fir Park encapsulated a campaign that promised so much but which he admits has been a failure. (Daily Record)

Defender Angus MacDonald believes Aberdeen can pull off a shock against Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and turn the Dons' season around. (Press & Journal)

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox captain James Tavernier edges out his team-mate Jack Butland plus Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Hearts' Lawrence Shankland as Scotland's player of the season. (Scottish Sun)