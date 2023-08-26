Scottish Gossip: Palma, Hagi, Jota, Souttar, Lyanca, Gueye, Bakayoko, Sadiq

Honduran winger Luis Palma is poised to join Celtic after a £3.5m transfer fee was agreed with Greek club Aris for the 23-year-old, who will sign a four-year contract with the Scottish champions. (Mail Online)

Luis Palma will join Celtic from Aris after the winger turned down a potential £1m per year salary following interest from two Saudi Araiban Pro League clubs. (Gazzetta)

Lyanca is among the defensive options being considered by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, with Southampton looking to offload the 26-year-old Brazilian, who recently had a move to Besiktas collapse. (Daily Record)

Celtic want to sign five more players before the closure of the transfer window, with a goalkeeper, left-back, centre-forward and centre-back being targeted in addition to Aris winger Luis Palma. (Football Insider)

Aberdeen have agreed a six-figure deal with Belgian Pro-League club Kortrijk to sign striker Pape Habib Gueye, with the 23-year-old Senegalese awaiting visa and work permits after agreeing personal terms with the Scottish Premiership club. (Press & Journal)

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is on the cusp of a transfer to Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, with the clubs in negotiations over a fee for the 24-year-old Romania international. (One)

Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half Harry Souttar could be on his way out of Leicester City with the 24-year-old yet to feature in manager Enzo Maresca's squad this season amid speculation linking him with Rangers, where he could play alongside brother John. (Daily Record)

Saudi transfer journalist Saad Alsubaie reports that Steven Gerrard's club Al Ettifaq have made an offer to take Jota on a season-long loan amid speculation that the 24-year-old former Celtic winger could leave Al-Ittihad only months after his £25m transfer because of a dressing-room split. (Daily Record)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is considering a move for Jota, the Portuguese winger who was a key part of his Celtic team but whose £25m summer transfer to Al-Ittihad appears to have turned sour. (90min)

PSV Eindhoven are determined to keep first-leg hero Johan Bakayoko for next week's Champions League play-off return against Rangers after rejecting a £17m offer from Burnley for the 20-year-old winger. (Daily Mail)

Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq, who scored a penalty in this week's 2-2 draw with Aberdeen, admits he could be sold before their Europa League play-off return leg after the Swedish champions rejected a bid from Young Boys of Switzerland amid interest from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. (Press & Journal)