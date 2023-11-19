Scottish Gossip: Motherwell, Miller, Scotland, Celtic, Tilio, Rangers, Cifuentes, McCausland

Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and West Ham are among the clubs watching Motherwell's 17-year-old Scottish midfielder Lennon Miller. (Teamtalk)

Manager Steve Clarke hints forward Lawrence Shankland will start for Scotland against Norway on Sunday evening. (Herald - subscription required)

Clarke says a 4-0 loss to Russia in 2019 was the lowest point of his Scotland tenure. (Sun)

Hibernian women coach Grant Scott admitted he lost hours of sleep over his squad selection before Saturday's Edinburgh derby win against Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Hearts boss Eva Olid rues the "nervousness" in her team as they lost 2-1 at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)

Winger Marco Tilio, who has not featured since joining Celtic in the summer because of injury, played for Australia Under-23s against Qatar over the weekend. (Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praises the impact coach Harry Kewell is having on the club's wingers. (Record)

Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes has been given permission to return early from Ecuador duty after a booking against Venezuala ruled out him out of the next match against Chile. (Sun)

Northern Ireland Under-21s coach Tommy Wright believes winger Ross McCausland deserves "huge credit" for making an impact at Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Forward Robbie Ure felt he was taking a risk leaving Rangers but feels it is paying off at Anderlecht. (Herald - subscription required)