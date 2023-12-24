Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Shankland, Rangers, Morelos, Celtic, Hatate

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has the potential to emulate Kris Boyd's Rangers career if the Scotland striker makes a January move to Govan, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Hearts boss Steven Naismith has confirmed there is already interest in Shankland after his double-goalscoring display in Saturday's win over St Mirren. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says influential midfielder Reo Hatate could "possibly" make his return from injury in time for the upcoming Old Firm derby. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, fellow Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is set to leave Celtic and join Vissel Kobe on a permanent basis for a fee of £870,000, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs believes his ex-club need a busy January transfer window to claw back their title momentum. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has declared he hopes to see out his Santos contract despite reports suggesting the recently-relegated Brazilian club are looking to release the Colombian. (Daily Record)