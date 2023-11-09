Scottish Gossip: Hagi, O'Riley, Ramsay, Jota, Lowry, Clark, Kelly, Offiah

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is contemplating playing Motherwell's Liam Kelly in one game and Heart of Midlothian's Zander Clark in the other as he faces the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers without injured first choice Angus Gunn. (The Scotsman)

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand is in no doubt Matt O'Riley's time will come but says he could not drop any of his more experienced midfielders to include the Celtic 23-year-old in his latest squad for vital Euro 2024 qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Scotland right-back Calvin Ramsay is hoping he can put a year from hell behind him and come back stronger on loan to Preston North End from Liverpool. (Daily Record)

Although on-loan Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has only scored twice for Alaves, he places ninth in Europe of players 25 and under for "expected threat". (Football Scotland)

On-loan Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah remains absent from Heart of Midlothian training following a health scare towards the end of last week and is not expected to be available for Saturday's Scottish Premiership match away to Motherwell, but Rangers loanee Alex Lowry is making progress from a head knock. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Al-Ittihad fans are hopeful that Nuno Espirito Santo's sacking as head coach can give Jota a new lease of life after the winger was left out in the cold since his summer transfer from Celtic. (Football Scotland)

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has only played four times since late February and each time under a different manager - Callum Davidson, Steven MacLean, Alex Clelland and now Craig Levein. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are the seventh most direct team in the world, just behind Sean Dyche's Everton, according to the CIES Football Observatory. (Daily Record)

Rangers will announce a profit for a second successive year at their forthcoming annual meeting, despite the massive costs of getting rid of two first-team managers in the space of a year. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are investigating early ideas of an ambitious stadium expansion plan that could eventually take the Ibrox capacity over Celtic Park's. (Scottish Sun)

Argentine club Rosario Central have unveiled a new strip that features a saltire in honour of their first president, Scotsman Bain Calder. (Scottish Sun)