Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibernian, O'Riley, Sima

Scottish gossip - Matt O'Riley

Brentford are considering a January bid for in-form Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Teamtalk)

Rangers will explore the possibility of landing on-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima permanently but could face competition for his signature. (Football Insider)

The Scottish FA is prepared to relax current rules on dual ownership, with three credible approaches from English clubs keen to add an SPFL team to their stable - and with more expected. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick has held talks with Ugandan football officials about an international call-up. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic could do with a target man alternative to Kyogo for Champions League nights, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton, who is concerned Oh Hyeon-gyu is not up to the job. (Daily Record)

Hibernian and Hearts were "a disgrace" in defeats to Rangers and Celtic last weekend, argues ex-Scotland striker Kris Boyd, with the Edinburgh teams again taking on the Old Firm in this latest round of league fixtures. (Scottish Sun)

Philippe Clement has "brought a bit of gravitas and class" to Rangers, says the club's former captain Barry Ferguson, who wants to see improvements in attack. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen hero Joe Harper is "still raging" about the the "shocking failure" to award a penalty for a trip on Jack MacKenzie in Thursday's 3-2 loss to PAOK. (Press & Journal)

Uefa have replied to the Scottish FA's request for clarification on Scott McTominay's disallowed free-kick 'goal' against Spain, saying the officials were correct, but not addressing the decision-making process. (Scottish Sun)