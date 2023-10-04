Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lazio, Rangers, Davis, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone

Gossip graphic

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says "it would be silly for anyone to disrespect" Wednesday's Champions League opponents Lazio, despite the Italian's slow start to the season. (Record)

Retired former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew has been back at the club's training ground getting observing current manager Brendan Rodgers and the team prepare to face Lazio in the Champions League. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen wants to earn bragging rights over his friends as HJK Helsinki when the sides meet in Thursday's Europa Conference League match. (Record)

HJK boss Toni Korkeakunnas warns the Dons his side are coming to Pittodrie for victory. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Kyle Lafferty expects former Rangers team-mate Steven Davis' approach as interim Ibrox boss to be similar to Walter Smith's, saying:"He won't say much but when Steven does speak, everyone will sit up and take note." (Sun)

Former Rangers player Neil Murray believes Sam Lammers has struggled so far at Ibrox because he has not been played in his natural number 10 role. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Rangers forward Danilo is back on the training pitch following the cheekbone injury he sustained while scoring against St Johnstone last month. (Sun)

Joe Newell's swagger has been key to Hibernian's resurgence under new manager Nick Montgomery, says former Easter Road favourite Pat McGinley. (Record)

Odel Offiah takes heed of the Hearts rulebook by discarding his green clothes in the run up to Saturday's first Edinburgh derby meeting of the season against Hibs. (Record)

St Johnstone have opened contract talks with midfielder Dan Phillips. (Courier - subscription required)