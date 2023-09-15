Scottish gossip: Celtic, Jota, Rangers, Beale, St Johnstone

Gossip graphic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers rues the avoidable injury Liel Abada sustained doing a shooting drill on international duty and hopes the winger learns from it. (Record)

Rodgers wants his Celtic team to be built on Scottish players. (Sun)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits he was "sick of the sight" of Brendan Rodgers during his first spell at Celtic, when Docherty was Aberdeen assistant, but the Dens Park boss is glad to see the Rodgers back in Scottish football. (Record)

Former Celtic winger Jota has been left out of Al-Ittihad's squad altogether following his £25m summer move. (Sun)

Jota would happily have returned to Celtic before the summer transfer window closed. (Record)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Ibrox boss Michael Beale to lean on the wisdom of the club's successful managers of the past. (Record)

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Beale. (Football Insider)

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has no interest in taking over at Ibrox. (Sun)

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery cherishes the dressing room rants of his former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock. (Record)

St Johnstone were forced to cut their budget after posting a £1.5m loss. (Sun)

Manager Steven MacLean hopes St Johnstone can make things "uncomfortable" for Rangers on Saturday. (Record)