Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hearts, Dundee, Starfelt, Turnbull, Vata, McTominay

Scottish gossip - Carl Starfelt

Spanish side Celta Vigo are closing in on Celtic defender Carl Starfelt with a permanent transfer being agreed this weekend. (Fabrizio Romano)

Joining Vigo, coached by Rafa Benitez, would allow Carl Starfelt to be nearer partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who left Celtic Women for Lisbon club Sporting. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic are in the queue for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, while Wolves are keen on a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has flung open the door for David Turnbull to sign a new Celtic deal following his impressive performance against Ross County. (The Herald On Sunday)

David Turnbull wants a new Celtic contract but Brendan Rodgers lays down challenge before making an offer. (Sunday Mail)

Torino are interested in a move for Celtic teenager Rocco Vata, according to Italian outlet Tuttomercato. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee manager Tony Docherty has confirmed interest in taking Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango on loan after St Johnstone decided against a move for the 20-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry turned down other clubs in England and Scotland to join Hearts on loan, says Tynecastle head coach Frankie McAvoy. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Reports in Saudi Arabia suggest Jota will be sent out on loan by Al-Ittihad just weeks after his £25m move from Celtic to make space in their squad for another marquee signing. (Scottish Sun)

West Ham will need to part with £40m to sign Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. (Football Insider)