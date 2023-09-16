Scottish gossip: Celtic, Feyenoord, Rangers, Lundstram, Hibs, Montgomery, Levitt

Gossip graphic

Feyenoord face a striker shortage going into Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Celtic in Rotterdam. (Record)

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate tells Japanese media he still has career ambitions "to clear" and has "always had an ultimate goal in mind". (Herald - subscription required)

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos' Santos debut as a substitute ended in a 3-0 defeat by Cruzeiro, with his manager Diego Aguirre under pressure after a difficult spell. (Sun)

Defender Filip Helander feared his career might be over after deciding against an operation during the injury interrupted end to his spell at Rangers. (Record)

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram insists the squad are fully behind under pressure manager Michael Beale. (Herald - subscription required)

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery gets a ringing endorsement from Tottenham and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is aware of Montgomery from their shared A-League background. (Record)

Postecoglou backs Montgomery to replicate the success the Hibs boss enjoyed in Australia. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in full training at Hibernian following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)