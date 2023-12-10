Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Miovski, Rangers, Dessers, Celtic, Johnston, Iwata, St Johnstone

Barry Robson hopes star striker Bojan Miovski "will be fine" for next weekend's Viaplay Cup final after the Aberdeen forward limped off in Saturday's comeback win over Hearts. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Dons manager Robson says his Aberdeen side were finally rewarded for their play as they fought back from one down to beat Hearts at Pittodrie. (Press & Journal)

Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes Cyriel Dessers has to start as the Ibrox side's central striker when they travel to face Real Betis in a Europa League showdown on Thursday. (Daily Record)

La Liga side Betis are set to be without six players for that crunch match with Rangers next week after they were hit with an injury crisis. (Scottish Sun)

Mikey Johnston says "the pressure is on me" to "prove to people" he is worthy of an extended stay in the Celtic first team. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers believes Tomoki Iwata is ready to nail down a first-team spot at Celtic, saying the midfielder is "strong, good at counter-pressing and brave". (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein wants "two or three" January signings for a St Johnstone side who got "spooked" in a late draw at Motherwell. (The Courier)