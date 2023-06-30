Scottish fixtures: Brendan Rodgers handed home opener on Celtic return; Rangers head to Kilmarnock

Scottish champions Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers back at the helm, will start the new season with a home game against Ross County on Saturday, August 8.

The curtain raiser for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions at Celtic Park will be televised live on Sky Sports with a 12:30pm kick-off.

Rangers start their first full season with Michael Beale at the helm with a trip to Kilmarnock later the same day, as they seek to win just a second title since 2011 after finishing seven points adrift of Celtic last campaign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The game at Rugby Park will kick off at 5:15pm and will also be televised live.

The Glasgow rivals meet in the first Old Firm Derby of the season on matchday 4 with the champions travelling to Ibrox on September 3 for an early test of Rodgers' second incarnation since replacing Ange Postecoglou.

Last season's third-place side Aberdeen open with a trip to Livingston on the opening day, with Barry Robson looking to build on the strong finish to the last campaign that earned him the manager's job on a permanent basis after stepping in as caretaker in January.

Hearts begin with an away game against St Johnstone as they look to put behind them the collapse in form from March onwards that cost them third place last season, whilst Saints themselves are looking to make a strong start under Steven MacLean after winning just five times in the league since mid-December.

Dundee mark their return to the top flight at the first attempt with a home game against Motherwell and will be hoping to make their stay a longer one than the single season they managed last time they were up, particularly after they replaced relegated city rivals Dundee United who were relegated.

Hibernian and St Mirren, who finished fifth and sixth last term, open with a meeting at Easter Road.

The second round of fixtures, currently scheduled for August 12 before TV selections are made, will see Celtic travel to Aberdeen and Rangers host Livingston, whilst fans will have to wait until October 7 for the first Edinburgh derby of the season, which will take place at Tynecastle.

The traditional New Year head-to-head between Rangers and Celtic is scheduled for December 30 with a 12:30pm kick-off at Celtic Park, whilst the final meeting before the league splits will be at Ibrox on April 6.

The article Scottish fixtures: Brendan Rodgers handed home opener on Celtic return; Rangers head to Kilmarnock appeared first on Planetsport.com.