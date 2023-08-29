Scottish firm wins contract to build SSEN Transmission warehouses

A Scottish civil engineering company has won a multi-million pound contract to design and build two storage facilities for SSEN Transmission.

Beauly-based Global Infrastructure (Scotland) Ltd will construct the warehouses in Dundee and Inverness.

SSEN said the facilities were needed for the expansion and maintenance of Scotland's electricity network.

Work on the unit at Inverness Airport Airport Business Park has begun, with work in Dundee set to begin in January.

The Dundee warehouse will be based at Claverhouse East Industrial Estate.

The 7,500 sq m (80,729 sq ft) warehouses will include heavy lifting facilities and storage areas.

Global Infrastructure managing director David MacDonald, said: "The new strategic warehouse facilities which we will deliver in early 2025 will be vital to the build-out and maintenance of the electricity network as part of the government's drive to net zero."