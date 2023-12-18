Scottish FA: Graeme Jones promoted to performance director from Steve Clarke's backroom staff

Graeme Jones (left) will play a key role behind the scenes for the Euro 2024 finals

Graeme Jones, a key member of national head coach Steve Clarke's backroom team, has been promoted to the role of Scottish FA performance director.

Jones has been the governing body's head of high performance for six years and, before that, spent two years as head of football science and medicine.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said the promotion recognised the part Jones has played in the success enjoyed by Clarke's squad, most recently in qualifying for next summer's Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

"He is also well respected within the squads and by the club performance departments who are reliant on the information his team provide before, during and after every camp," he told the SFA website.

The SFA says the new role will bring "performance oversight across men's and women's national teams from A squad down, with responsibility for implementing a world-class system and winning culture to ensure all international players - current and future - are inspired to deliver success".

Jones is now charged with leading all performance support areas within the association, including sports science, medicine, analysis, data, scouting and talent identification, for all international teams.

He said he is "extremely proud" to be appointed at "such an exciting time for our national teams".

"Obviously the immediate priority is to prepare for Euro 2024 and the experience of Euro 2020, coupled with qualifying automatically, has enabled us to plan ahead and book our preferred training headquarters in Germany, as well as confirm our first two friendly matches, against Netherlands and Northern Ireland," Jones added.

"Preparation is a key element of my new role and I look forward to reinforcing the excellent relationships I have with the respective national team head coaches, as well as the players at the various stages of their international careers."