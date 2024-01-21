Scottish Cup last 16: Holders Celtic at St Mirren, Rangers host Ayr Utd & Aberdeen welcome Bonnyrigg Rose
Holders Celtic will travel to fellow top-flight side St Mirren in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.
Viaplay Cup winners Rangers are at home to Championship Ayr United, while fourth-tier Bonnyrigg Rose face a trip to Premiership Aberdeen.
Last season's beaten finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle will welcome top-flight Hibernian, with city rivals Hearts going to Airdrieonians.
The eight ties will take place over the weekend of 10/11 February.
Elsewhere, two other top-flight sides also face trips to Championship opposition as Motherwell are at Greenock Morton and Livingston travel to Partick Thistle.
Finally, Kilmarnock will host either third-tier Cove Rangers or non-league Brora Rangers, with both sides scheduled to play their postponed fourth-round tie on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).
Last-16 draw in full
Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers
Inverness CT v Hibernian
Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose
Greenock Morton v Motherwell
Airdrieonians v Hearts
Rangers v Ayr Utd
Partick Thistle v Livingston
St Mirren v Celtic