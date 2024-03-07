Scottish Cup: Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock not agitated by 'hypotheticals'

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Date: Saturday, 9 March Kick-off: 12:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer, follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Neil Warnock believes the prospect of Aberdeen losing to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup and heightening the pressure on him is "hypothetical".

Warnock insists "the slightest thing can turn your season around" as he targets a second win as Pittodrie boss.

His only previous victory since replacing Barry Robson came in the cup, with two draws and four defeats in the Premiership.

"You can't get too dragged in to what if and what will," he said.

Before Saturday's lunchtime visit of Killie, Warnock was asked if a defeat would take him to a point where he may think he cannot do any more to try and kickstart the Dons' campaign, with the side 10th in the top flight.

"It is hypothetical really, I think you have got to ask me that if and when it happens," said the Englishman. "At the moment all I am concentrating on is trying to be positive, to try and get a result against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"You have just got to get on with it now. Feeling sorry for yourselves, I think you do that for 24 hours but we are in a great job. You have got to realise how lucky we are in the modern day where so many people are out of work.

"Yes, we are not doing well at the minute, confidence is a bit low but hey ho you know one good result can turn that so let's get on with it."

Warnock regards Saturday's game, which is live on BBC One Scotland, as "almost like a breath of fresh air" away from the Premiership.

"The slightest thing can turn your season around and I think that is what you have got to look at, this cup, the pressure is off the league points," he explained.

"It is a game with a semi-final carrot at the end of it, it can't be any better for players to go into a game like that and they have got to look forward to it.

"Everybody needs a turning point when you are having a bad run like we have had.

'You have just got to keep going. We have had a few kicks in the teeth haven't we since I have been here? We do need a bit of luck going our way. We haven't had much luck if I am honest."