Rangers may face Lammers' Twente as Scottish clubs await draws

Rangers will face Salzburg or FC Twente in the Champions League play-off if they overcome Dynamo Kyiv.

The Ukrainian side and Philippe Clement's team for the first leg of their third qualifying tie on Tuesday evening in Poland, where Dynamo are temporarily playing. Rangers' home leg will be the following Tuesday at Hampden, with Ibrox currently unavailable due to renovation works.

Austrians Salzburg host Dutch outfit Twente in Tuesday's first leg, with their return match also next Tuesday.

Rangers recently sold Sam Lammers to Twente.

Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren also will feature in Monday's European play-off draws.

Hearts, third in last season's Premiership, are unseeded in the third group of ties in the Europa League play-off draw. All other entrants will come from the third qualifying round, which begins on Thursday.

Possible eventual opponents include Cercle Bruges, who knocked out Kilmarnock last week, and Portuguese side Braga. Should Hearts lose, they will enter the Conference League group stage.

Kilmarnock or Tromso will feature in the first group of ties drawn in the Conference League play-off round, with St Mirren or Brann in group two. Frances' Lens are possible opponents for Killie while St Mirren could face Italians Fiorentina.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren both play the home legs of their third qualifying round ties on Thursday, with the return legs the following Thursday in Norway. Killie lost 2-1 to Belgium's Cercle on aggregate to drop into the Conference League while St Mirren beat Iceland's Valur 4-1 over two legs to reach the final round before the group stage.

All play-off ties will be played over the final two midweeks in August.

The draw for the revamped Champions League proper takes place on 29 August, with the first of eight rounds of fixtures in mid-September.

The draws for the league phase of the Europa League, of which there will be eight rounds of fixtures, and the Conference League group phase, which has six match nights, will be on 30 August.

The Europa league phase starts on the final midweek of September with the Conference group stage commencing in early October.