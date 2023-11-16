'Scottish club interested in Kent loan'

Fenerbahce are considering sending Ryan Kent out on loan in January after the 27-year-old struggled to make an impact since his summer move from Rangers, with one club each from England and Scotland tracking the winger. (Yagiz Sabuncuoglu)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has stepped away from his coaching role at Ibrox in order to focus on his injury rehabilitation. (The Scotsman)

The future of Alfredo Morelos, who left Rangers this summer, is uncertain again, with the striker unlikely to play again because of injury before the Brazilian season ends in December and with a clause in his contract allowing him to leave Santos if they are relegated. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has revealed that Finland team-mate Teemu Pukki, the former Celtic striker, offered key advice that led to the 28-year-old's summer move to Leeds United. (Leeds United Podcast)

Aberdeen are investigating claims that Rangers fans have managed to bag Viaplay Cup final tickets in the Dons end of Hampden Park. (Scottish Sun)

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip in full here.