Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Raith Rovers live on BBC - preview of Gayfield match

Scottish Championship: Arbroath v Raith Rovers Date: 1 March Venue: Gayfield Stadium Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website

Ex-Dundee United boss Ian McCall expects Raith Rovers to pile pressure on his former club by beating Arbroath in Friday's live Championship game - but says it's "no foregone conclusion".

Arbroath lost 6-0 on Tuesday to Queen's Park and are seven points behind Inverness at the foot of the table.

Raith are level on points with league leaders Dundee United, who face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

"It's a really fascinating league. Raith really, really need to win - but so do Arbroath," said the Clyde boss.

"Going to Gayfield on a Friday night, who knows what the weather's going to be like. I think Raith should have enough, but also it's not a foregone conclusion.

"Anything other than a win will hand Dundee United a boost going to Firhill. And Thistle need a win as well.

"It sets up a big game at Firhill between Thistle and United," McCall told the Scottish Football Podcast.

Jim Goodwin's side lost 2-0 to Airdrie in their last match, their second defeat in three games following the last-gasp reverse against Raith.

"It was going very well for them and I thought the BBC live game at Raith could have clinched it for them - but Scott Brown came up with a wonder goal to clinch it," said McCall.

"Playing Airdrie at home isn't a gimme. They have people who run about a lot and are a match for any team.

"Jim Goodwin and his staff have to be judged at the end of the season on whether they get back up - and I still think they'll have enough."

McCall highlighted the unpredictable nature of the league and the tightly packed table - with just nine points separating third and eighth - as the appeal of the second tier of Scottish football.

"There are all sorts of little stories in the Championship. Morton, the run they're on, is fabulous," he added.

"Look at the game between Dunfermline and Ayr - whoever wins that will look good, whoever loses that will go back the way and they'll be in a relegation battle for a week until they see what the next results hold."

Arbroath have won just five games out of 25 this season and were thrashed 6-0 by Queen's Park on Tuesday.

New signing Cillian Sheridan scored the second goal and assisted both of Ruari Paton's strikes inside the opening 23 minutes.

The experienced striker believes playing again so quickly could be a boost for Jim McIntyre's side even though they are facing the joint-league leaders.

Raith themselves missed the chance to go top by drawing 0-0 with Greenock Morton, given the Tangerines have a superior goal difference.

"The game against Raith is a chance to rectify the result against us straight away. They've bad a result midweek but you get to play again so quickly is a chance to fix things," Sheridan told the podcast.

"Raith were probably disappointed with their result too, so it has the makings of an intriguing game."