Scottish Ambulance Service staff set strike date in pay dispute

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) staff have become the latest public sector workers to announce they will go on strike in a pay dispute.

The GMB trade union said staff at the ambulance service would strike for one day from 6am on Monday November 28.

Unite, which also represents SAS workers, has already announced its members will work to rule from November 25.

Nurses and teachers have also voted for strike action as they bid for improved pay offers.

If the GMB’s industrial action goes ahead, it will be the ambulance service’s first strike in decades.

GMB Scotland organiser Karen Leonard said: “Staff in the Scottish Ambulance Service have worked throughout the depths of the pandemic on the frontline of our public services, all the while dealing with an understaffing crisis and now a cost-of-living crisis this winter.

“These strikes are a direct response to the Scottish Government who have failed to give key, frontline workers the pay rise that they deserve and who have overseen years of managed decline in the health services that so many rely on.

“Staff are rightly angry with how they’re being treated.

“They have been overlooked, overworked, undervalued and underpaid.

“The workforce is being expected to fill more and more gaps in service provision.”

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said the current pay offer was well below inflation.

Ms Leonard continued: “Since GMB’s members announced their mandate for strike, he (Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf) has done nothing to prevent it going ahead.

“He has failed to come back with the significantly improved offer he promised.

“He has put off meeting with our members to discuss an offer. He has been totally missing.

“Humza Yousaf can’t stick his fingers in his ears and hope workers will go away. He has to meet with them.”