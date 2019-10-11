Scottie Scheffler erupts at fan talking in his backswing at Houston Open

A fan started talking right in the middle of Scottie Scheffler's backswing on Friday at the Houston Open, and Scheffler let him have it. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler had a rough outing at the Houston Open on Friday, and was fighting to make the cut down the stretch at the Golf Club of Houston.

Scheffler — the reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year — had made bogey on his 17th hole of the day, and was hovering just one stroke above the cut line as he stepped up to the final tee box.

Yet as he went to tee off on the par-3 ninth, a fan started talking in the middle of Scheffler’s backswing.

The distraction, clearly impacting his swing, sent Scheffler’s ball flying into the left greenside bunker. Naturally, he let the fan have it.

Scottie Scheffler giving it to a fan... 🤭 pic.twitter.com/vis45FcuDD — Fantasy Golf Pod (@fantasygolfpod) October 11, 2019

“Are you kidding me?” Scheffler yelled. “You can’t keep your mouth quiet for five minutes, man? That’s right in the middle of my swing.”

The errant drive ended up not hurting Scheffler, as he went up-and-down from the bunker to save par. He finished the day with a 2-over 74, which brought him to 1-under on the tournament — one stroke inside the projected cutline.

Still, the fan’s chatter could have easily sent the 23-year-old home early from just the fourth event in his first fully-exempt season on the PGA Tour.

The two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner has made the cut in all four Tour events so far this season, and finished T7 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He’s currently nine shots back from Peter Malnati, who fired a 7-under 65 to grab a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch — who has yet to finish his second round, as play was suspended late Friday night due to darkness. Play will pick back up on Saturday morning. The cutline is still projected at even par.

