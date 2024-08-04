US' Scottie Scheffler competes in round 4 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

It was always Scottie Scheffler.

The World No. 1 came into the final round of the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National four shots behind co-leaders Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. He walked off the 18th green and signed for a bogey-free 9-under 62, tying a course record that propelled him to gold.

Scheffler won gold Sunday, beating Tommy Fleetwood by a shot to win another gold medal for the United States at the Olympic Games. At 19 under, Scheffler's stellar final round included a back-nine 29 to earn his spot on top of the podium. The 29 was his lowest 9-hole score of the year.

Rahm led by four at one point on the back nine, but a three bogeys and a double on the back took him out of gold medal contention. Schauffele, the 2021 gold medalist in Tokyo, also fell apart on the back.

Hideki Matsuyama, who lost in a playoff for the bronze medal in Tokyo three years ago, got his redemption and finished at 17 under to earn bronze.

France's Victor Perez had the highlight of the tournament, outside of Scheffler's stellar final round. Perez shot 8 under on Sunday and finished T-4, a shot off the podium.

The gold medal for Scheffler is the sixth all-time golf gold and 14th overall golf medal for the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Scottie Scheffler wins gold medal behind record-tying final round at 2024 Olympics