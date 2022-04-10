Scottie Scheffler wins first Masters title, continuing his spectacular season

Scottie Scheffler found the perfect complement for his world No. 1 ranking.

A green jacket.

Scheffler won the Masters by three strokes Sunday, a spectacular chip shot on No. 3 giving him all the breathing room he needed to hold off first Cam Smith and then Rory McIlroy. Scheffler shot 71 in the final round, finishing at 10-under 278 for the tournament.

McIlroy was second, his best-ever finish at Augusta National. Smith unraveled in Amen Corner, winding up five strokes back in a tie for third.

The victory adds to a season of superlatives for the 25-year-old Scheffler. He got his first win on the PGA Tour two months ago at the Phoenix Open, and has now won four times in his last six starts. He reached No. 1 in the world rankings on March 27.

Now he has won his first major championship, the fifth player to win the Masters as the world No. 1. In addition to the green jacket, Scheffler wins $2.7 million. He also gets a lifetime exemption for the Masters, and five years of guaranteed entry into the other majors.

Scottie Scheffler reacts to his shot on the third tee during the final round of the Masters.

The tournament was Scheffler’s to lose after he took the 36-hole lead. He stumbled at the end of his round Saturday, watching what had been a seven-stroke lead dwindle to three -- though it could have been worse if he hadn't scrambled to make bogey after going into the woods off the tee on 18.

When he drove into the gallery on No. 1 Sunday, it looked as if Scheffler was in for a white-knuckle ride through the final round.

Birdies by Smith on the first two holes pared Scheffler’s lead to just one. Then Scheffler’s tee shot on No. 3 landed behind the big scoreboard, and you could almost see the smoke coming from the looming wreckage.

He was granted relief, a break because it also took the trees in the area out of play. Still, Scheffler’s next shot hit the slope of the green on the par-4 and rolled back.

But Scheffler’s next shot changed the course of the tournament. Maybe his entire career.

His chip skipped onto the green and ran straight into the hole. Instead of a debacle, he had a birdie. When Smith botched his shot from almost the exact same spot, forcing him to two-putt, Scheffler’s lead was back to three.

Scheffler saved par on par-3 No. 4 after his tee shot landed short of the green while Smith made bogey, and the three-stroke swing in two holes gave him all the breathing room he needed.

McIlroy, who is still a Masters title shy of the career grand slam, made a charge with a 5-under 67 that was the low round of the tournament and featured the week’s best shot. After going bunker to bunker on 18, he holed out to save par.

It wouldn’t be enough, though. A pair of 73s the first two days had left McIlroy too far back with Scheffler playing as well as he is.

“It's what you dream about, right? You dream about getting yourself in position,” said McIlroy, who had his best-ever finish at Augusta National. “(But) I wasn't quite close enough to the lead, I don't think. Scottie is playing really, really well.”

And now Scheffler has the green jacket to prove it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scottie Scheffler wins Masters, claims first major title