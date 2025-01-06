Scottie Scheffler WDs from The American Express after hand surgery, eyeing season debut at Pebble Beach

Scottie Scheffler won seven times on Tour last season and picked up his third straight Player of the Year award

Scottie Scheffler's season debut will have to wait.

The top-ranked golfer in the world announced on Instagram on Monday afternoon that he had withdrawn from The American Express next week due to a hand injury he sustained on Christmas Day. Scheffler said he needs to "give my injury more time to heal," and that he hopes to make his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am later this month instead.

Scheffler was preparing dinner on Christmas when he sustained a “puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” his agent revealed late last month. That incident led to a minor surgery to remove “small glass fragments” in his palm.

He's been recovering ever since, and he missed The Sentry in Hawaii last week as a result. Hideki Matsuyama rolled through that tournament and set a new PGA Tour scoring record in the process to open the 2025 season. Scheffler's initial plan after the incident was to open his year at the PGA West in Southern California next week.

Now, though, Scheffler will miss both The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to start on Jan. 30.

Scheffler is coming off a dominant year on Tour last season. He won seven times, including at both the Masters and The Players Championship, and he won the Tour Championship to end the season. He picked up his third straight Player of the Year award, which is something only Tiger Woods has done. Scheffler didn’t miss a cut in his 19 starts on Tour, and he finished outside of the top 10 just once in his 13 starts before the U.S. Open in June. He also finished T8 at the PGA Championship in May despite being arrested ahead of the second round of that event in Kentucky. Those charges were later dismissed.

The Tour will wrap up its two-tournament leg in Hawaii this week with the Sony Open.