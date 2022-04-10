  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Scottie Scheffler survives 'oh crap' moment to lead the Masters

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It appeared as if every marshal from every corner of Augusta National had descended on the small thicket of trees that separate the 18th fairway from the back end of a concession stand.

This was the no-man’s land that Scottie Scheffler had duck-hooked his tee shot, suddenly casting a Masters he had been dominating for days on end into doubt. Maybe, just maybe, the 25-year-old Texan, presently on a two-month heater of all heaters but staring at the pressure of trying to close out his first major, was about to let things get interesting.

A lost ball on the 54th hole?

No matter how many men poked through bushes or peered around corners, no one could find it. A couple climbed up a green fence to look into a garbage area behind the stand. Another searched through a few empty boxes. Others went prone to peer at ground level.

“Seen a ball?” one marshal asked a few fans who were standing around.

They chuckled as he broke into a grimace at the situation. He was serious.

“Seen one?” he repeated.

Back on the 18th tee, Sheffler began to notice the commotion, all the people scurrying about in the woods. For once, his unflappable manner was rattled.

He had seemingly answered every bobble here with a birdie, showing the field he wasn’t going to collapse. A lost ball however would be a one-shot penalty and require Sheffler to tee off again. While he held a four-shot cushion over Cam Smith at the time, the idea of closing out with a double bogey or worse was not appealing.

“We saw the guy with the flag who always finds the ball kind of panicking,” Sheffler said. “I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ … [My heart rate] went up when I saw they couldn’t find the ball. … You hate to lose a golf ball with all those people around.”

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Scottie Scheffler prepares to take a drop on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler prepares to take a drop on the 18th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

The ball was eventually found deep under a bush. Sheffler took a penalty stroke but didn’t have to return to the tee. Instead he said his heart returned to normal functioning and he fired a three iron straight up the 18th hill to the back of the green.

A quick up and down later, he carded a bogey and the meltdown was averted. “Felt like a par,” he said.

He will head into Sunday at -9, with just Smith (-6) and Sungjae Im (-4) looking like legitimate contenders. In short, this is still his Masters to win.

“It's nice being in control of the golf tournament,” he said.

Scheffler is a fascinating character right now. Despite three years and 64 starts on the PGA Tour, he had never won an event until mid-February when he captured the Waste Management Open in Phoenix. Since then he’s won two more times on Tour and lit up Augusta National in a way no one else has.

Despite a cold and callous wind on Saturday, he posted his third round below par. Only six other golfers are in the red for the entire tournament.

Scheffler’s strength has been an ability to play with unusual poise and purpose. He seems impossible to rattle, approaches each decision with great deliberation and talks about some kind of zen that surrounds him. He even walks in at an unbothered pace, like he’s just floating around the joint.

Again, this is a guy who had never won a tournament two months ago, admits he was a “hot head” back in college and laments that he routinely lacked focus to play full rounds at a peak level.

Now he’s some steely, steady veteran?

“That is definitely something I've learned over time,” Scheffler said. “I've matured a lot since I played junior golf and college. … When I get over a shot now, I'm fully confident that I'm going to make a good swing. And that's really all I can do. The rest isn't up to me. I can't worry about the gust or where the wind is coming or how the shot is going to bounce …

“Winning golf tournaments out here is not easy,” Scheffler continued. “It's very challenging. So knowing that bad things are going to happen and being able to react to those things in a positive way is extremely important.”

If Scheffler was going to let the field back into this tournament, then a gusty back-nine was it. But when “bad things” happened, he just shrugged them away. He bogeyed 12, but answered with a birdie on 13. He bogeyed 14 and then on 15 saw a strong breeze push his ball past the hole on a birdie putt.

“Stop it, wind,” Scheffler shouted.

He posted another bogey, but didn’t allow the frustration to linger. He went on to birdie 17. And yes, he bombed that drive on 18 — “Well, obviously I didn't hit a good tee shot,” he joked — but moved on anyway. It was an up-and-down stretch of play on a course that’s known to crush even all-time greats, but he just smiled throughout.

“I had a lot of fun out there,” he said.

He did know that he was leading the Masters, didn’t he?

“Just trying to stay in my own lane.”

Scheffler was loving everything about this. He coveted having the 54-hole lead and the pressure that comes with it. It’s the kind of game-within-the-game challenge he’s always wanted to face.

He would soon go to the driving range and said he’d spend his night at a rented house here with his wife, watching The Office.

He thought they’d get to the third episode of season four — “Angela remains unhappy about her cat.” Maybe a few more after that.

“It's by far my favorite show,” he said. “I love it.”

He hasn’t looked nervous. He doesn’t look nervous.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Man charged with stabbing daughter, wife inside Mass. home

    A man is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at their Middleton home Friday, according to court documents.

  • Masters 2022 recap: Tiger Woods makes cut, at 1-over-par; Stewart Cink has hole-in-one

    Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods shoots 2-over 74 in his second round Friday at Augusta National. Stewart Cink gets hole-in-one.

  • N.C. Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 conspiracy charge, faces up to 7 years in prison

    Charles Donohoe of Kernersville, state president of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a rare conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Beckham family prepare for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz

    The couple will tie the knot in Florida.

  • Day one of Hogeye Marathon in the books in Springdale

    Participants ran half and full marathons Saturday

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Maple Leafs consistency against rivals gives fans reason to believe

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses a series of significant wins for the Maple Leafs against their biggest rivals, a trend that should give Toronto fans reason to believe their team is ready to perform in the playoffs.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • OHL suspends Niagara IceDogs coach and GM after investigation into WhatsApp conversation

    The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.