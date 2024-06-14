Is Scottie Scheffler going to miss the cut at the 2024 U.S. Open? At 5 over, he has to wait and see

Golf is fickle, as Scottie Scheffler proved through the first two rounds of the 2024 U.S. Open.

The World No. 1 and pre-tournament betting favorite walked off the course around 1 p.m. ET on Friday after shooting a second-round 74, putting him at 5 over at Pinehurst No. 2 and in danger to miss the cut. Tied for 87th, he’s in a precarious position. Only the top 60 plus ties from the 156 who started the tournament will advance to the weekend.

It’s an unusual spot these days for Scheffler, who has won five times this season, including the Masters. He won a week ago at the Memorial for his 11th PGA Tour win but had a birdie-free round Friday, the first time he failed to post a birdie in a major in his career. He had two bogeys and a double on the par-5 fifth hole, which terrorized many golfers Friday.

U.S. OPEN: Leaderboard | Hole-by-hole | How to watch

The full U.S. Open experience for Rory, Xander and Scottie… Scheffler moves to +5 which is outside current cutline 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GDIfh7KsUC — Golfbet (@Golfbet) June 14, 2024

At the time he completed his round, Data Golf had the projected cut at 4 over at 52 percent and 5 over at 41 percent. Smylie Kaufman of Golf Channel/NBC Sports commented during the telecast that he’d be surprised if the cut line climbed to 6 over, so it appears Scheffler’s 4-footer for par on the ninth hole (he started his round on No. 10) might have saved his chances to make the weekend, but only time will tell as the afternoon wave takes to the course.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek