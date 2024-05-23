Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer violated body-cam policy – police chief

The police officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler has received “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera switched on during the incident.

Scheffler was detained ahead of the second round of the US PGA Championship after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the Masters champion and world number one.

The report alleges Scheffler refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for June 3.

Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel revealed the findings of an internal investigation at a press conference on Thursday.

“Detective Gillis did have an encounter as we know with Mr Scottie Scheffler,” she said.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not.

“His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment. Detective Gillis did not have his body-worn camera operationally ready as required by our policy.

“Detective Gillis was counselled by his supervisor. We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation.

“This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form, which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices. We respect the judicial process and we will allow the courts to proceed accordingly.”

Following the press conference, LMPD released video footage of Scheffler’s arrest.

In a 55-minute video taken from the dashcam of a police vehicle, Scheffler can be seen in handcuffs around the 42:31 mark.

In a second video, taken from a static camera opposite the entrance to Valhalla, it appears Gillis runs towards Scheffler’s car and bangs on the drivers’ side window.

Speaking after the press conference, Scheffler’s lawyer Steve Romines reiterated his belief that his client had “done nothing wrong” and is prepared to go to trial if the charge of assaulting a police officer is not dropped.

“We’re prepared to litigate the case if we need to, if we don’t need to, fine,” Romines said. “It will either be dismissed or it will go to trial.”