SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 720 METRES AND 225 METRES DEPTH WITH INTERCEPT OF 34.6 G/T GOLD OVER 11.86 METRES

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) FSE: SR8) is pleased to report additional new assays on the Blueberry Contact Zone extending the strike length of the mineralizing structure to more than 720 metres, which remains open in all directions. The drilling to date, including recent high-grade intersections, notably 34.6 g/t gold over 11.86 metres and 4.43 g/t gold over 10.30 metres, indicates that the contact zone is developing into a significant gold zone with size and grade potential, as well as clear vectors to continue its expansion. Blueberry Contact Zone is located north-northeast of the 100% owned past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC along the Granduc Haul Road.

"Our 2021 exploration and drill program has successfully expanded the Blueberry Contact Zone along strike and to depth. Drill results continue to intersect high grade gold over at least 700m in strike length and 225m depth." comments President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "With the system remaining open in all directions and at depth, our 2022 program will be focused on significantly increasing the size of the zone by testing aggressive step outs along the structure. Advances made by our geological team this summer have generated highly prospective targets from detailed mapping and geophysical surveys that could extend the zone hundreds of metres along strike. With more than 15,000 metres planned, the team is busy planning for another highly successful season."

Table 1: Selected new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole


From (m)

To (m)

Width* (m)

Gold (g/t)

Silver (g/t)

SR21-130


16.00

18.00

2.00

2.02

2.00

and

46.06

79.02

32.96

1.70

2.74

including

62.93

64.06

1.13

11.4

10.0

including

74.40

79.02

4.62

3.90

4.05

SR21-131


52.80

64.66

11.86

34.6

3.34

including

52.80

54.28

1.48

27.4

2.01

and including

59.91

64.66

4.75

77.6

7.32

SR21-132


73.30

83.60

10.30

4.43

4.86

including

73.30

74.80

1.50

28.3

29.3

and including

83.00

83.60

0.60

1.85

0.00

SR21-133


53.44

55.15

1.71

10.4

1.31

SR21-135


63.24

64.48

1.24

2.70

5.00

SR21-140


39.61

42.45

2.84

15.2

4.34

SR21-142


14.40

16.90

2.50

3.33

0.31

* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

During 2021, the company developed a new geological model for the Blueberry Contact Zone as a property scale structural feature. Fieldwork and drilling has delineated the architecture of the system, which links several widely spaced high-quality targets along a common structure, and ultimately generates clear new targets along the projected extension. The results from the successful 2021 program illustrate that the Blueberry Contact Zone is a large-scale system that has significant expansion potential.

Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Zone, highlighting the projection of the inferred N-S mineralizing trend and drill intercepts from 2021 &#x002013; gold highlighted results are from this release. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Zone, highlighting the projection of the inferred N-S mineralizing trend and drill intercepts from 2021 – gold highlighted results are from this release. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

The model is based around the lithological contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Lower Hazelton Formation – the lateral extent of which is projected to continue south for kilometers and to the north towards Scottie's high-grade Bend Vein (January 3, 2020). Scottie's 2022 field program will continue to employ surficial and geophysical surveys to follow the structure along surface and underneath cover, in order to refine drill targets that will be tested throughout 2022.

About the Blueberry Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 was designed to expand its strike length and depth. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Haul Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Grade thickness interpolated contour model of the Blueberry Zone. The contours are based on the drill holes intercepts and do not represent true thicknesses. Drilled pierce points are displayed to provide some context relating to the drill hole density and the impact of interpolation in areas of little to no drilling. The model has an average thickness of ~15 metres and the viewed window is &#xb1;50 metres. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Grade thickness interpolated contour model of the Blueberry Zone. The contours are based on the drill holes intercepts and do not represent true thicknesses. Drilled pierce points are displayed to provide some context relating to the drill hole density and the impact of interpolation in areas of little to no drilling. The model has an average thickness of ~15 metres and the viewed window is ±50 metres. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

This release constitutes the final results of drillholes from Scottie's 2021 drill program. Any outstanding drill holes between SR20-67 and -142 (2021 drilling) and the Georgia River drill program with anomalous gold intercepts that were not explicitly described in the news releases between October 7, 2021 and now will be summarized and available on the Scottie Resources website in the coming weeks.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples during the 2021 field season were analyzed at either ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, BC or at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Plan map outlining the drilled extent of the Blueberry Contact Zone and the mapped southern extension of the same lithological contact where it intersects with similar mineralized cross-structures and anomalous gold samples at surface. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Plan map outlining the drilled extent of the Blueberry Contact Zone and the mapped southern extension of the same lithological contact where it intersects with similar mineralized cross-structures and anomalous gold samples at surface. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.
Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Scottie Resources Corp. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Scottie Resources Corp. (CNW Group/Scottie Resources Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottie-resources-extends-blueberry-contact-zone-to-720-metres-and-225-metres-depth-with-intercept-of-34-6-gt-gold-over-11-86-metres-301497359.html

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c4168.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'It's time': Part of N.S. curling dynasty taking a step back

    Mary-Anne Arsenault isn't done with curling completely, but her days of chasing women's curling championships at the national and international level are over, she says. Arsenault, 53, moved from Halifax to British Columbia two years ago, ending a legendary run in Nova Scotia curling. "It's time," she said this week. She thought she might stay on for one more year in hopes of playing in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C. But it wasn't enough to sway her decision. She will always

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!