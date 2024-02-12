All About Scottie and Larsa Pippen's Daughter Sophia Pippen

Kim Kardashian is Sophia Pippen’s godmother

Manny Hernandez/Getty ; Scottie Pippen Instagram Left: Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia Pippen attend the Pretty Little Things Miami Swim fashion show on July 15, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Right: Scottie Pippen and his daughter Sophia Pippen.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen’s daughter, Sophia Pippen, is a triple threat.

“My daughter, Sophia, is a model. She acts, she dances. She’s my mini Larsa,” The Real Housewives of Miami star told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2023.

The mom of four also shared that she and her ex-husband have mastered their co-parenting dynamic. "I feel like Scottie and I parent the same way," she said. "I kind of feel like we’re both pretty understanding with our kids, and we both have the same parenting goals for our kids."

Born on Dec. 26, 2008, Sophia is Scottie’s eighth child and his fourth child with ex-wife Larsa. The pair, who divorced in 2021 after 24 years of marriage, also share three sons: Scotty Jr., Preston and Justin.

Sophia is an aspiring runway model who has made a handful of appearances on RHOM. In season 6 of the reality TV show, viewers learned that she was splitting her time between Los Angeles and Miami to better focus on school and her career.

“I want my kids to do the things that make them feel good, and I feel like if they’re comfortable doing whatever passion or whatever they want to pursue, I feel like I’m excited to help,” Larsa told The Daily Dish about Sophia’s career goals.

Here is everything to know about Scottie and Larsa Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen.

She was born in 2008

Michael Loccisano/Getty Larsa Pippen and her then-husband Scottie Pippen with their daughter Sophia Pippen attend Rookie USA Presents Kids Rock! during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 8, 2016 in New York City.

The former couple welcomed their only daughter together, Sophia, on Dec. 26, 2008. By that point, Scottie had already been retired from the NBA for four years, and Larsa was three years away from making her debut on RHOM.

In a 2015 interview with TBoy Aficionado, Larsa shared that it was important for Sophia to learn the value of independence at a young age.

“I encourage her to pursue her dreams and stay true to herself,” she told the outlet. “She has three older brothers who are very protective of her. As her mother, best friend, and mentor the best thing I can do is lead by example.”

She lives in L.A. and Miami

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia Pippen are seen during CLD Miami Swim Week Gifting Experience on July 14, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Between Scottie’s luxe estate in L.A. and Larsa’s glamorous penthouse in Miami, Sophia lives a bicoastal lifestyle. During season 6 of RHOM, Larsa revealed that her daughter was enrolled at an L.A.-based high school but spent summers with her in Florida.

"Sophia is a freshman in high school. She wanted to go to school in L.A. this year," Larsa shared during a confessional. "It's hard. ... But, for me, Miami is home ... that's where my heart and my soul is."

The reality TV star continued, "Sophia loves being in L.A., and so it's okay. ... Her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she's happy. That's the only thing that I care about."

She is a model

Sophia Pippen Instagram Larsa and Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen.

Sophia has been modeling professionally since she was 5 years old. One of her first big gigs was at New York City's Kids Fashion Week in 2014, where she modeled the Ruum preview for petitePARADE.

Years later, in 2017, she was featured in the True Faces of the World campaign, showcasing kids of different backgrounds and cultures. Since then, she’s attended Miami Swim Week and become an ambassador for Fashion Nova like her mom.

In a 2022 interview with 360 magazine, Sophia said she has dreams of launching her own clothing line and modeling both editorially and on the runway.

She has three brothers

Cassy Athena/Getty Larsa and Scottie Pippen's children, Sophia Pippen, Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. pose together at The Chosen-1's Invitational on December 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophia, the youngest of her siblings, has three older brothers looking out for her.

Scottie and Larsa welcomed their first child together, Scotty Jr., on Nov. 10, 2000. After playing college basketball at Vanderbilt University, he signed a contract to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. Most recently, in January 2024, he signed a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, and he immediately began earning points for his new team.

Sophia’s second oldest brother, Preston, was born on Aug. 26, 2002. During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Larsa revealed that her son was studying entrepreneurship and business in college. Though Preston is more private, he shares glimpses of his life on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Justin, who was born on July 11, 2005, enjoys playing high school basketball and has even modeled alongside his sister for the True Faces of the World campaign.

Despite living on opposite sides of the country, Larsa said she and Scottie go out of their way to ensure their four kids are loved and cared for, especially around the holidays.

"I feel like my kids are older, so they get to enjoy their time with their dad. And they get to enjoy their time with us," Larsa told PEOPLE in November 2023. "It's like my kids are so happy. They're lucky to have both great parents. And it's fun."

She competed on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Eric McCandless/Getty Larsa and Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'.

In 2018, Sophia was among the first celebrity kids to train and compete in ballroom dancing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

She and her partner, Jake Monreal, were eliminated on “Disney Night” during week three of the reality dancing competition show. The pair performed to The Little Mermaid's “Poor Unfortunate Souls" under the mentorship of four-time DWTS finalist Sasha Farber.

She approved of her mom's boyfriend, Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Instagram Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan pose in his store.

For over a year, Larsa dated Marcus Jordan, an entrepreneur and the son of retired Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, before their breakup in February 2024. As the duo grew closer, Larsa said it was important to get her daughter’s stamp of approval first.

During a family dinner scene in season 6 of RHOM, Sophia admitted that she was getting more “comfortable” with the idea of having Marcus around. “He’s so much fun,” she told Larsa.

Meanwhile, Marcus said he was excited to get to know Sophia even more and hoped he could act as a pillar of support for her.

“I think when it comes to Larsa’s kids, you know, I’m not looking to be a secondary parent,” he said with Larsa in a confessional. “I’m looking to be more so of a support system. The same way I am for Larsa – I want to support her and her kids.”

Larsa and Marcus sparked dating rumors in late 2022 and went Instagram official in early 2023. After Larsa deleted all photos of Marcus from her Instagram in early February, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had split.

Her godmother is Kim Kardashian

ABC/DISNEY Kim Kardashian and her goddaughter Sophia Pippen on 'Dancing with the Stars: Junior'.

Should Sophia ever need business, beauty or fashion advice, she can always turn to her godmother Kim Kardashian. Fans saw a glimpse of their sweet relationship up close when Kardashian surprised Sophia ahead of her Disney-themed dance on DWTS: Juniors.

“Where’s my god-baby Sophia?” Kardashian exclaimed as she entered the studio. “I came here today to encourage Sophia. I’ve known her since she was a baby.”

Kardashian, who has experience competing on DWTS herself, helped Sophia overcome her timidity while preparing for her big number. “I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident,” she told Sophia. “You just have to let it go!”

“I feel a lot more confident that I know Kim has my back,” Sophia added.



