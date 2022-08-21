Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

Seems like the Raptors are ready for the season to start.

On Saturday, Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn of the Toronto Raptors joined forces in the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game at Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto, putting on quite the show for the sold-out crowd.

Flynn went off for a whopping 54 points, while the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Barnes pitched in a cool 34 on the way to a 143-131 win.

Raptors teammates, Malachi Flynn & Scottie Barnes put on a SHOW at @balldontstop's Pro-Am in Toronto 🔥



Flynn: Barnes:

54 points 34 pointspic.twitter.com/RrFPZcvPvX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 21, 2022

Toronto's 24-year-old guard showed off some slick handles and impressive shot-making ability, at times looking like Golden State Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry out there. Meanwhile, Barnes, the fourth-overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, put on an overwhelming display of athleticism and strength with some high-flying dunks.

Flynn has become something of a pro-am circuit legend this summer, lighting up games and tournaments across North America with some massive offensive performances. He went off for a staggering 73 points at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver game in Seattle in July, then followed it up with 52-point showing in the Drew League in Los Angeles a few weeks later.

Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday. (Reuters)

The former San Diego State standout looks poised to finally have a breakout year and solidify a role in the NBA after a timid first two years with the Raptors. In 91 career games, Flynn has averaged six points, two rebounds and 2.3 assists, while shooting 38 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three-point range.

Barnes is having quite the summer himself after exploding onto the scene and setting the table for a very promising career as a rookie last season. Fans have been privy to plenty of content from the 21-year-old throughout the offseason, be it in the form of a new Youtube vlog, hilarious Twitch streams or highlights from runs and workouts with Raptors' teammates.

Story continues

Expectations are sky-high for the former Florida State star after he averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 games last season.

More from Yahoo Sports