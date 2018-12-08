Scott Van Pelt paints giant Purdue 'P' on head for 'SportsCenter' after losing bet with Tyler Trent

Scott Van Pelt, true to his word, painted a giant Purdue “P” on the side of his head after losing a bet he made with Tyler Trent. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Scott Van Pelt is a man of his word.

The last time Purdue superfan Tyler Trent — a Purdue student battling bone cancer who became an inspirational figure for thousands across the sports world this season — was on SportsCenter, he and Van Pelt entered into a bet centered around the Maryland-Purdue basketball game. If Maryland — Van Pelt’s alma mater — won, Trent would have to paint a giant “M” on his head.

If Purdue won, Van Pelt would have to paint a giant “P” on his head — just like Trent has famously done for Purdue football games.

Purdue edged out No. 23 Maryland 62-60 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena.

So, Van Pelt paid up.

See you after Golden State/Milwaukee. We gonna run this bet back ⁦@theTylerTrent⁩ ? pic.twitter.com/6P6dX9b1Av — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 8, 2018





“I lost a bet, and it’s time to pay up,” the SportsCenter anchor said in a Twitter video. “So, we’ll do that on the show … Did you see it? It’s on there. It’ll be on there the whole show.”

And, true to his word, Van Pelt kept the giant Purdue “P” painted on the side of his head for his entire SportsCenter show on Friday night.

Scott Van Pelt pays off the bet, has large Purdue P on the side of his head pic.twitter.com/XgCpGvaxlO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 8, 2018





Naturally, Trent loved it.

Haha I love you @notthefakeSVP! Thanks for ba man of your word! That @Bolerball P looks amazing on you!#BoilerUp and Hammer down!! https://t.co/286G9rEIIh — Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) December 8, 2018





“Haha I love you,” Trent tweeted. “Thanks for being a man of your word! That (Purdue) P looks amazing on you! Boiler Up and Hammer Down!!”

Great work all around, guys. Now, time to run it back?

