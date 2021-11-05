Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann Welcome a Baby Girl

Scott Speedman

Scott Speedman is officially a daddy!

The You actor, 46, and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcomed their first child, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia, during a home birth last week on Tuesday, October 26.

Speedman announced their new addition Thursday on Instagram, posting a sweet photo of himself cuddled up next to his sleeping baby girl.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," the proud dad wrote in the caption.

Hofmann, 30, also shared some black-and-white photos of their newborn. "Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb," she wrote.

"Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light,'" Hofmann continued in the caption. "We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."

The new parents were met with congratulatory messages in the comments section. "Congrats buddy," wrote dad's Animal Kingdom costar Jake Weary. "Wow beautiful! Congratulations, my friend," added their costar Shawn Hatosy. "Awe.. I mean.. come on," Underworld director Len Wiseman commented.

Speedman previously opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a first-time dad. "I'm tremendously excited," he said last month. "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

"I have no idea what's coming," Speedman added. "But everybody says that having kids changes your life. And whatever that means, I'm excited to find out."

The Grey's Anatomy actor was first romantically linked to Hofmann in July 2017. Hofmann announced her pregnancy news on Instagram on Mother's Day in May, showing off her baby bump and writing, "In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon."

The Juillet Swimwear co-founder documented her road to welcoming her baby girl, sharing updates on Instagram, including a July 18 post that showed Speedman cradling her stomach in a swimsuit. "He's got the whole world in his hands," she captioned it.

The couple kissed in another earlier upload, with Hofmann writing, "We love you baby." Additionally, in another post she said she "can't wait to see you become a papa" to Speedman.