Scott signs on for third Edinburgh spell

Former Scotland centre Matt Scott has joined Edinburgh on a one-year deal, signing up for a third spell at the capital side.

The 33-year-old started his pro career at Edinburgh in 2011 and has made 94 appearances across two spells at the club.

He spent two years at Gloucester after joining in 2016 before returning to Edinburgh a first time, and then joined Leicester Tigers in 2020 where he went on to lift the Premiership title in 2022.

The Dunfermline-born back has 40 Scotland caps to his name but has not been called up since the 2021 Autumn tests.

He joins Mosese Tuipulotu, Matt Currie, Mark Bennett and James Lang in the midfield department at the Hive Stadium, with stalwart Chris Dean leaving the club in July.

Scott left Leicester earlier in the summer and was recently announced as Currie Chieftains' specialist skills coach for the 2024/25 season.

Speaking to club media, Scott said: “I feel very excited to be given the opportunity to return to Edinburgh for a third time. It will be great to lace up the boots again with some old friends as well as some new ones.

“I haven’t had the chance to play at Hive Stadium yet but, from watching it on TV, it looks like a brilliant place to play rugby. I hope to offer plenty of value to the squad having been in a Premiership winning team at Leicester, full of World Cup winners and seasoned internationals.

“The city is home for me and, having recently moved back up with my family, the opportunity to play out my final matches as a professional in my hometown is very special and I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to do so.”