Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is coming back to celebrate its 10th anniversary

From Digital Spy

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game is being re-released to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

Six years ago, the Ubisoft side-scroller was removed from digital stores, making it impossible to buy the game if you didn't already own it.

Now, following high demand from fans and much speculation, the beat-'em up based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's comics is finally coming back.

View photos Photo credit: Ubisoft - YouTube More

The announcement was made during Ubisoft Forward today (September 10), with the digital conference unveiling a brand new trailer for the 'Complete Edition' of the game, which includes both the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game was originally launched back in 2010 for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, to coincide with the release of Edgar Wright's film adaptation of the graphic novels, which also celebrated its 10-year anniversary in August.

View photos Photo credit: Ubisoft - YouTube More

Related: Scott Pilgrim vs the World's Edgar Wright confirms unconventional sequel in the works

Just like the movie, the game was highly praised but didn't sell too well, cementing it as a cult classic.

For a while, it seemed like this re-release wasn't going to happen, with O'Malley tweeting a month ago that he would be "surprised" if Ubisoft ever decided to bring it back.

However, earlier this year, Edgar Wright confirmed that he was working with Ubisoft and O'Malley to bring the game back, and whatever he did quite evidently worked!



Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game will be available to download on PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch around Christmas 2020.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

You Might Also Like