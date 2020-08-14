Scott Pilgrim vs. The World could have had Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan, Edgar Wright reveals

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has turned 10 and with the anniversary has come an outpouring of celebrations and behind-the-scenes secrets.

Of the latter, director Edgar Wright and casting directors Allison Jones, Robin D. Cook, and Jennifer Euston have revealed to Vanity Fair some of the now-big name actors that auditioned for roles but ultimately didn’t make the cut.

Top of the billing has to be Twilight, Tenet, and The Batman star Robert Pattinson, who read for the part of Lucas Lee, a role that would go on to be taken by a certain Chris Evans. As it turns out, Pattinson’s approach to the audition was in a different direction to the one Evans took.

“He did a much more intense read of it as well,” Wright recalled. “Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now. But it was a very different take from what Chris did.”

On the opposite side of the superhero divide, Sebastian Stan – now best known as Bucky Barnes in the MCU – auditioned for Stephen, the lead singer of Sex Bob-omb. According to Euston, “Edgar said he’d be better for Lucas Lee” and the role passed him by.

While Wright doesn’t reveal the entire list of who didn’t get cast in Scott Pilgrim, he did mention that GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, Rooney Mara, and Zoe Kazan were all in the frame to play Scott Pilgrim’s ex, Kim Pine.

Still, Scott Pilgrim’s cult success was built on the strength of its ensemble cast. Brie Larson is Envy, Michael Cera is Scott, and we couldn’t imagine anyone else but Chris Evans rocking those eyebrows. Besides, I think it turned out pretty well for those other guys.