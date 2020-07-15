Scott Pilgrim vs the World cast confirm reunion, but not for a sequel

Photo credit: Universal

The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs the World are reuniting! And while it's not for the sequel that everyone wants, it is for a very good cause.

The stars will get together to celebrate the film's 10th anniversary by performing a table read in aid of charity Water For People and presented by Entertainment Weekly.



Taking part will be most of the film's cast, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza.

Photo credit: Universal

As well as Brandon Routh, Kieran Culkin, Mae Whitman and Jason Schwartzman.



The cast will also be joined by writer-director Edgar Wright, co-writer Michael Bacall and Bryan Lee O’Malley, who penned the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels.

In a statement on the Water For People website, the cast said: "Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans!

"Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn't be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down.

"This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday."

Photo credit: Tim Mosenfelder - Getty Images

Earlier this month, Wright confirmed that he is looking for a way to revisit the Scott Pilgrim universe in an unexpected way.

"There's some plans – and there's nothing official yet – but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way," he said.

"We've been talking with Bryan and with [producer] Jared [LeBoff] for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It's being discussed as we speak."

