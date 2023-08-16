‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Teaser Gloriously Expands the World of the Film and Comic (Video)

Hope you have some extra quarters handy, because “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is nearly here. And just to make sure you’re extra jazzed, you can watch the terrific new trailer above. The animated series launches on Netflix on November 17.

There isn’t much in the way of plot in the teaser, but you can see all of your favorite characters, including Scott (Michael Cera), Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Lucas Lee (Chris Evans), who are getting involved in all sorts of brand-new hijinks. The official log line reads: “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.”

The jaw-dropping animation (from Japanese studio Science SARU) harkens back to both the comic book and the movie, which drew inspiration from cartoons and vidoegames. There is also, of course, a rocking new score, with original songs by Anamanaguchi (who did the music for the cult videogame “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game”) and a score by Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese.

Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman and Ellen Wong also lend their voices to the series, returning to the characters they portrayed (in live-action) in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” in 2010.

The new animated series hails from original comic book creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski (writer/director of “Happily” and creator of the “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” revival), who serve as writers/showrunners/executive producers on “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” director Edgar Wright serves as an executive producer alongside Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, Nira Park and Eunyoung Choi. Abel Gongora from Science SARU directed all eight episodes.

“Scott Pilgrim” started off as a series of manga-sized black-and-white graphic novels that were written and drawn by O’Malley, beginning in 2004. (The last book was released in 2010 around the time the movie came out.) Since then the books have been colorized and re-released and the film, which wasn’t a huge hit when released by Universal, has gone on to become a certifiable cult classic.

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” premieres on Netflix on November 17.

The post ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Teaser Gloriously Expands the World of the Film and Comic (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.