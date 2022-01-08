‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in the Works at Netflix

An anime adaptation of “Scott Pilgrim” is in the works at Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with UCP, which produces the streaming giant’s “The Umbrella Academy,” to develop the project, which does not have a series order, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. It is based on the popular series of graphic novels.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Netflix declined to comment.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, “Pilgrim’s” artist and creator, is writing and executive producing the adaptation with Ben David Grabinski, the showrunner of Nickelodeon’s revival of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” The animation would be done by anime house Science SARU.

Edgar Wright directed the 2010 film version that was titled “Scot Pilgrim vs. the World” that starred Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Wright would executive produce the Netflix series alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall.