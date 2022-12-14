Scott Peterson might learn his fate around 20-year anniversary of pregnant wife’s death

Scott Peterson — and the rest of the world — could find out whether he will get a new murder trial one day shy of the exact 20th anniversary of when authorities believe he killed his 8-months-pregnant wife.

Laci Peterson, 27, was reported missing on Christmas Eve 2002. Police and prosecutors think her husband killed her that morning or the night before to free himself from the burdens of fatherhood so he could pursue a playboy fantasy.

Scott Peterson told police he went fishing with a newly purchased boat in San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve and returned to an empty house in Modesto. The bodies of mother and fetus washed ashore nearly four months later, and he was convicted of double murder in 2004.

Scott Peterson, October 2022

Whether a juror lied to get on the panel that convicted him is at the heart of his current appeal. After a lengthy hearing, Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said she would decide by this Friday — Dec. 16 — whether to order a new trial or keep him in prison for life.

But last week, the judge scheduled for Dec. 14 a conference to discuss unspecified housekeeping matters, and also suspended the time she had previously announced for rendering her ruling. The clock for the decision effectively stopped Dec. 8.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager reflects on her 16 years leading prosecutors, in her Modesto, Calif. office on Dec. 12, 2022.

If the housekeeping matter — related to exhibits in the hearing — is resolved Wednesday, the clock would resume ticking. Massullo could announce Peterson’s fate then, or stick to the original Dec. 16 target, or release it as late as six days after, on Dec. 23, Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager told me this week in an exit interview as she prepares to leave office.

Our wide-ranging discussion, in which she discusses at length the Peterson case, will be reflected in my upcoming column, a retrospective of her four terms covering 16 years as the top prosecutor in our county.

Twenty years ago, Fladager supervised the Peterson prosecution as a chief deputy DA, and I covered the trial as a Modesto Bee reporter. Although she mostly let two deputy DAs take charge in the courtroom, she made one key exception when she questioned a detective on the stand, bringing into full focus sometimes confusing evidence that had been presented over several months. Many observers, myself included, felt that move saved the day for the prosecution.

Fladager was elected two years later. See my upcoming column for her answer to one of my questions in this week’s interview: “Will you be remembered more for what you did before you were DA than for what you did while you were DA?” Her successor, Jeff Laugero, will be sworn into office Jan. 2, 2023.

