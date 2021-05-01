Scott Parker refuses to give up on Fulham survival hopes: ‘I honestly believe we can win four games’

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A defiant Scott Parker refused to throw in the towel in Fulham’s Premier League relegation fight, despite Saturday evening’s defeat to Chelsea.

A 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge, coupled with Brighton’s win over Leeds earlier in the day, means Parker’s men are now nine points adrift of safety with just four games remaining - a gap that could increase before the weekend is out, with Burnley and Newcastle yet to play.

It was a day that, for many, signalled the realistic end of Fulham’s hopes of staying in the top flight, but Parker insists he retains belief that his men can pull off what would be the Premier League’s greatest escape.

“Four wins,” he told Sky Sports. “Four wins. It can be done. Perform like that - this team had Real Madrid in midweek and I think they got one shot off on goal against this team.

“This is a very good side, a really good side. Perform like that, for sure I believe. That’s what we’ve got to do. We have to win four games.

“If we can perform and keep the level like we did today we have a chance of beating Burnley, a chance of beating Southampton, we have a chance of beating Man United and then Newcastle. That’s the task ahead. It’s a difficult one, of course it is, but it’s one that with the right way about this I think we can do it.

“I honestly believe that we can win four games. I also know that we have to win four games. That’s our aim.

“Everyone no doubt will be laughing at their screens listening to me talk and thinking I’m living in cuckoo-land and maybe I am, but until that curtain comes down, let’s see.”

