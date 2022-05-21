Scott Morrison softened his defiant language on climate change action amid UK trade deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change
<span>Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA</span>
Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Scott Morrison softened his defiant language on climate action in a foreign policy speech in June 2021, shortly after officials appeared to have finalised the environment-related parts of the Australia-UK free trade agreement, documents obtained under freedom of information laws reveal.

The timing is outlined in government documents obtained by Guardian Australia, alongside draft talking points denying climate policy was causing any delays to the trade negotiations.

The British government was eventually criticised by green groups after it was revealed it had later agreed to Australia’s demands to drop explicit references to the Paris agreement’s goal of making efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C.

Related: Morrison accused of hurting Australia’s reputation to please Nationals after climate goals cut from UK trade deal

In a speech in Perth on 9 June 2021, shortly before he travelled to the UK for the G7 summit, Morrison argued his government was “on the pathway” to net zero emissions and wanted to “get there as soon as possible, preferably by 2050”.

But he omitted some of the prepared remarks that could have been seen as an attempt to push back at the international pressure for additional commitments.

According to a draft version that the prime minister’s office had distributed to journalists at 2.20pm on 8 June 2021 under embargo, Morrison was expected to declare that nation states should be “accountable for charting their own path to net zero based on their unique economic structures and energy sources”.

But he did not say that when he addressed the Perth USAsia Centre on 9 June. Morrison also left out the prepared line: “Australia does not support setting sectoral targets or timeframes for decarbonising particular parts of our economy or setting false deadlines for phasing out specific energy sources.”

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade document, obtained under FoI laws, shows a list of environment-related commitments for the free trade agreement dated “8 June 2021 - 18:00” – the evening before the speech.

This document says Australia and the UK “commit to a chapter on trade and environment that will contain provisions affirming commitments under multilateral environmental agreements including the Paris agreement”.

The environment chapter was to be modelled on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) “to the greatest extent possible”, but new areas proposed by the UK would “contain no new substantive commitments”.

These draft environment chapter commitments are identical to what was ultimately announced nine days later when the two governments said they had reached an agreement in principle on the entire FTA.

Dfat refused to confirm the exact timing of the deal on the environment chapter and played down the marking “8 June 2021 - 18:00” above the 11 dot points that were ultimately adopted exactly as written.

“Dates and times on internal documents do not represent the dates and times of ‘agreement in principle’, but are for internal version control purposes only,” a spokesperson for Dfat said.

The spokesperson added that the free trade agreement with the UK “was not finalised until the agreement was signed” months later. This comment reflected the view that, officially, there was no deal on a trade agreement until the whole package was locked in.

Soon after the speech, Morrison had a trilateral meeting planned with Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at the G7 – now known to be a crucial step in advancing Australia’s request to access American nuclear-powered submarine technology in the eventual Aukus deal.

The UK, which also hosted the Cop26 summit in Glasgow later in 2021, and the US had been actively calling on Australia to adopt deeper 2030 targets to help keep the limit of 1.5C of heating within reach.

The omission of the passages pushing back at stronger climate targets and against a deadline to phase out coal-fired power may have been calculated to avoid annoying the US and the UK at a time when the Morrison government needed their help on the security deal.

Morrison proceeded with a prepared line that Australia in 2020 deployed new renewables nearly three times faster than the USA, China and the EU, but added the unscripted comment: “I don’t make those comparisons to reflect on any other nation but more so to highlight the performance that Australia has achieved – and is under-appreciated.”

The bundle of documents released under FoI also shows Dfat provided the office of the trade minister, Dan Tehan, with “selling points” to promote the free trade agreement as at 17 June 2021. These included that the agreement “will support action on climate change through the Paris Agreement”.

Undated talking points – which could have been prepared any time after 1 April 2021 – included a suggested government response if a journalist asked: “Is climate change delaying the FTA negotiations?”

“No,” the suggested response said. “Australia is resolutely committed to the Paris agreement and ambitious climate action.”

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramTwitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple PodcastsSpotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

The talking points also said Australia was “confident we can reach agreement with the UK that reflects our mutual interests in environmental and climate-related issues”.

They added that the two countries “share a common approach towards respecting both parties’ right to regulate in pursuit of decarbonisation”.

Another set of talking points said the idea of carbon border tariffs had “not been raised in the FTA negotiations”.

Related: UK urges Australia to scale up climate ambition before G7 summit

Dfat’s spokesperson said: “Talking points produced by the department do not represent the Australian government’s position until they are approved by the relevant minister.”

The documents were uncovered in a search for any Paris agreement-related or climate change-related briefings or submissions regarding the Australia-UK FTA between April 2021 and September 2021. Many of the pages were redacted because they would affect international relationships or disclose cabinet materials.

Morrison’s office did not respond to questions and the British high commission declined to comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.