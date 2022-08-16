Scott Morrison secretly appointed to five ministries, including treasury and home affairs, says PM

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says Scott Morrison was appointed to five additional ministries, including treasury and home affairs, labelling his predecessor’s actions an “unprecedented trashing of our democracy”.

“I can say that today, I have been informed by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet that between March 2020 in May 2021, the prime minister Scott Morrison was appointed to five additional portfolios,” Albanese told a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Albanese said in addition to his appointment as the head of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Morrison was appointed to administer the Department of Health on 14 March 2020, the Department of Finance on 30 March 2020, the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of the Treasury on 6 May 2021, and the Department of Industry, science energy and resources on the 15 April 2021.

The prime minister said the former government had “deliberately undermined the checks and balances that are so important and essential for our democracy.”

“He told us he was a bulldozer and his Coalition colleagues just shrugged their shoulders and cheered him on, not in one election but in two elections. Turns out, he was the world’s first stealth bulldozer,” said Albanese.

“Operating in secret, keeping the operations of the government from the Australian people themselves. And misleading parliament as to who was holding what portfolios and who was responsible.”

Earlier, Morrison defended his actions in secretly having himself sworn into multiple ministry roles, saying they were “safeguards” and “the right decision” during the pandemic.

More to come …





