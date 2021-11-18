Scott Morrison says governments should let Australians ‘take their life back’

Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/EPA

Scott Morrison has called on governments to step back from interfering in people’s lives.

The prime minister said he had “no tolerance” for violent, anti-government protests but it was now time for “Australians to take their life back”.

A pandemic management bill introduced by Victoria’s Andrews government has triggered significant and sustained protests in Melbourne. Demonstrators have compared the Victorian premier to Hitler and one recent demonstration included a gallows prop, protesters posing with nooses, and chants of “hang Dan Andrews”.

The Age has reported that counter-terrorism officials have charged a Victorian man who encouraged anti-lockdown protesters to bring firearms to parliament and execute Andrews, and are continuing to investigate other alleged extremists involved in the protests.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Morrison said Australia was “a civil, peaceful society” where disagreements were not handled with violence.

He said disputes needed to be ventilated respectfully “no matter how frustrated people might be”. Morrison said he did not support state Liberals endorsing the protests or associating themselves with extremist messaging.

But as Andrews battles civil unrest, Morrison also declared it was time for the governments of Australia to allow people to make their own choices.

The prime minister said Australians had “done an amazing job” during the coronavirus pandemic “but now it’s time for governments to step back and for Australians to take their life back.”

“Over the last couple of years, governments have been telling Australians what to do,” Morrison said.

“Now there has been a need for that as we have gone through the pandemic, but the time is now to start rolling all of that back.”

“We now have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, we have one of the strongest economies to come through the pandemic and we have one of the lowest fatality rates from Covid in the world.”

Morrison on Thursday dissociated his government from measures such as vaccine mandates, even though the commonwealth sought a vaccination mandate for aged care workers.

The prime minister said apart from very limited circumstances, “we aren’t in favour of mandatory vaccines imposed by the government.”

“Businesses can make their own choices on the law but we aren’t about telling Australians what to do,” the prime minister said. “Vaccines are only mandatory in cases where you have health workers working with vulnerable people.”

Morrison said as the proportion of Australians being vaccinated headed for 80% – “Australians can have their lives back.”

“They should be able to go to a get a cup of coffee in Brisbane regardless of whether you’ve had a vaccine or not.”

The contentious Victorian legislation is intended to replace the state of emergency legislation underpinning the state’s public health response.

But the disgraced former Labor powerbroker Adem Somyurek has revealed he intends to torpedo the proposal.

The NSW government this week also considered a proposal for some emergency powers to be extended – but that extension was delayed after a party room backlash.