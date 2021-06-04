Scott Morrison moves to ramp up Covid vaccine rollout and opens access to 40-year-olds

Photograph: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Scott Morrison has announced a major revamp of Australia’s Covid-19 vaccination program, opening access for those aged 40 to 49 and calling in the army to oversee the rollout.

After national cabinet on Friday, Morrison announced the appointment of Lieutenant General John Frewen to oversee a rollout beset by missed targets and delays, in an effort the prime minister likened to turning back asylum seeker boats during Operation Sovereign Borders.

But in other respects the Morrison government was on the back foot, delaying a demand for states to require aged care workers to be vaccinated and seeking further medical advice about possible unintended consequences.

At national cabinet the federal government also agreed to pay 100% of income support through the temporary Covid disaster payment, unveiled on Thursday to support Victoria through its two-week lockdown, while states will pick up the tab for business support.

From 8 June, people aged 40 to 49 will be eligible for the vaccine, expanding their access from state-run mass vaccination clinics in several states to GPs and clinics nationwide.

Frewen, who has been leading Operation Covid Assist within the defence force, will now become the head of the national Covid vaccination taskforce, a change Morrison told reporters in Canberra would “gives us the opportunity to step up another gear”.

The taskforce and Frewen would gain “direct control” of all aspects of the vaccination program “from communications, to dealings with states, to the distribution and delivery of vaccine [and] the working of the GPs and pharmacists”, he said.

The Morrison government has abandoned its targets in the vaccination rollout – from a pledge to vaccinate 4m in the most vulnerable categories by the end of March to the claim all willing Australians would be be “fully vaccinated” by October.

At first these delays were blamed on low supply and blocked AstraZeneca shipments but as supply increases the rollout has been dogged by increased vaccine hesitancy, complex phased eligibility rules, and health authorities’ warning AstraZeneca is not preferred for under-50s due to rare blood clots.

On Friday Morrison and the health minister, Greg Hunt, boasted of a record day of 143,000 vaccinations taking Australia to a total of 4.78m or 20% of the adult population, as take-up rates increase in Victoria during the lockdown.

Hunt said the commonwealth would send an extra 71,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Victoria on Friday and again on 11 June, with GPs in Victoria to boost their access to vaccines from 91,000 this week to 142,000 next week. He noted Victoria had 320,000 vaccines on hand.

Asked whether the decision to call in the army indicated the rollout was in crisis, Morrison replied he “wouldn’t describe it like that”.

He claimed the retirement of health department associate secretary, Caroline Edwards, provided a “chance to scale up again” ahead of a ramp up to the program from September, when Australia will receive about 70% of its order of 40m Pfizer doses.

“One reason why Operation Sovereign Borders worked so well was because it did integrate the whole of government approach and as we move into that phase, this is a great chance to take the next step.”

Morrison said a “high priority” would be placed on vaccinating aged care workers and national cabinet had agreed to an “in-principle disposition” to “move towards mandatory vaccination for aged care workers”.

But first, chief medical officers on the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee have been asked to provide further advice.

The chief medical officer, Paul Kelly, said this would consider whether there was “adequate warning” to aged care staff, ensuring the vaccination was “totally accessible” to them, and whether there may be “unintended consequence potentially affecting the workforce” if vaccinations were mandatory.

Frontline health staff are required to be vaccinated in Queensland and Western Australia, where vaccination is also required for quarantine workers.

Kelly noted the requirement in Western Australia had caused some security guards to leave the industry, and said more work had to be done to ensure culturally and linguistically diverse communities had “the full truth and understanding of the vaccine”.

Hunt said that from 15 June it would be mandatory for aged care centres to report which of their staff had been vaccinated – patching a gap in knowledge created by the federal government’s decision not to vaccinate staff through in-reach visits, instead asking them to seek vaccination elsewhere.

On Tuesday the aged care minister, Richard Colbeck, admitted he did not know how many workers in the aged care sector had been vaccinated.