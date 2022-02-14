Scott Morrison criticised by New Zealand band over song use

·1 min read
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks about his management of the pandemic at the National Press Club on February 01, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.
New Zealand rock band Dragon lambasted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his rendition of their 1977 hit song

A New Zealand band has hit out at Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison for performing what they called a "cynical" rendition of their song.

Rock band Dragon said his cover of April Sun in Cuba was "an attempt to humanise [himself] come election time".

He performed the 1977 hit song as part of a pre-election interview.

The segment showed Mr Morrison strumming a ukulele and singing the start of the chorus, before admitting he could not remember the rest.

Mr Morrison came under fierce criticism for vacationing in Hawaii in 2019 while Australia battled its bushfire crisis.

"Maybe if his trip to Hawaii had not been cut short, he could have learnt the lyrics to the rest of the chorus," the band said in a statement.

Many Australians have also accused Scott Morrison's government of inaction on global warming, with scientists warning that a hotter, drier climate would contribute to Australia's fires becoming more frequent and intense.

The song - which became one of the band's biggest hits - is an escapist fantasy about running away from a world fraught with political tension and its lyrics allude to events like the Cuban missile crisis.

Dragon said in their statement that the song was "about a long-ago diplomatic fracas on the other side of the world".

Australian social media users mocked the performance, with satirical Sydney-based website The Chaser re-creating the performance to add someone off-camera intervening and smashing the ukulele against a desk.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. The Court of Arbitration for Sport released its ruling less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that lasted into early Monday morning that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favorite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. The court gave her a favo

  • ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Leah Pezzetti

    Drastic cooling continues into Tuesday.

  • Super Bowl: Dr Dre and Eminem pack in the hits at half-time show

    The pair jointly headlined the half-time show alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Erin Jackson of US 1st Black woman to win speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has never viewed herself as some sort of trailblazer. She just likes to skate really, really fast, whether it's on wheels or blades. Yet the 29-year-old from balmy Ocala, Florida knew this moment was special, her chance to really make an impact on the generations that follow. She'll forever be known as the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics — and a gold one, at that. “Hopefully, this has an effect,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll see

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Canadian Olympic hockey teams facing opposite issues in Beijing

    Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics. Jones took advantage of several mistakes by Alina Kovaleva en route to an 11-5 victory that ended a three-game losing skid. "One million per cent we needed to win that game," Jones said. "That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock." The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play. Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric