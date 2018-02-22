Scott Moir crushes pint, argues penalty at women's gold medal game





Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir haven’t officially hung up the skates yet, but it looks like the latter is already giving retirement a good ole’ rip.

At least one half of the gold medal winning pair is cheering on the Canadian women as they take on Team USA for the gold at the Olympics. Luckily for the rest of us, Moir was captured on camera throwing down a frosty pint and spitting some casual shade towards the officials.





The reason for Moir’s colourful reaction was valid, as Canada was just called for its third-consecutive penalty. With Sarah Nurse in the box after a buttery-soft slashing call, Hilary Knight converted on the powerplay to give the Americans the 1-0 lead.

As much as an international superstar Moir has become, he’ll always just be a toque-rocking, puck-watching, penalty-arguing, beer-crushing Canuck like the rest of us.

